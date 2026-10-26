Manchester City are planning a meeting with Erling Haaland's representatives in November to discuss the striker's future. The information is from “Sports Illustrated”, and the talks come at a time when the situation around the English club remains uncertain due to the case of alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

City was found guilty of serious breaches of the league's financial regulations. The possible consequences of the case raise questions about the club's future and its ability to keep its biggest stars if heavy sanctions are ultimately imposed. However, it is not yet clear what punishment will follow and whether it will directly affect the transfer plans of the “citizens“.

Holland is among the players who will certainly be of the greatest interest if there is a change in the club's strategy. The Norwegian is City's main goal scorer, and his long-term contract, which according to previous information is until the summer of 2034, gives the English club a strong position in possible negotiations.

The upcoming meeting in November will give the two sides the opportunity to discuss the situation and plans for the coming seasons. At the moment, there is no confirmation that Holland wants to leave Manchester City.