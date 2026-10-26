140 million euros separate Barcelona from PSG star

Barcelona is interested in Vitinha, but the possible attraction of the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder seems extremely difficult. According to “Fussball-News” the Portuguese international is valued at 140 million euros - an amount that would seriously test the financial capabilities of the Catalans. Meanwhile, publications in Spain and Italy indicate that PSG do not want to sell one of their most important players at all.

Vitinha has established himself as a key player in Luis Enrique's scheme. He does not just participate in building attacks, but also sets the pace of the game, finds free spaces and helps the team control possession of the ball. His performance in the Champions League further solidified his position among the leading midfielders in Europe. That is why the interest in him does not come only from Barcelona - among the clubs that are monitoring the situation are also Real Madrid and several teams from the Premier League.

The problem for potential buyers is that PSG holds the future of the player in their own hands. The 26-year-old Portuguese's contract is until June 2029 and does not include a buyout clause that would allow another club to attract him for a predetermined amount. According to information from “Foot Mercato”, quoted by “Goal.com”, the Parisians do not plan to sell, and agent Jorge Mendes has rejected offers, taking into account the player's desire to stay in France.