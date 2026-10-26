Vinicius joins in on the celebrations after El Clasico with a post

Vinicius Junior did not miss out on joining in on the celebrations after Real Madrid's 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clasico, even though he did not take part in the match at "Camp Nou". The Brazilian star attracted attention with a post on social media, which many read as a joke about the great rival.

Vinicius shared a post on Real Madrid's official Instagram Story, in which Kylian Mbappe celebrates the victory over the Catalans. The Brazilian added four emojis crying with laughter to the image with the final result.

The striker did not stop there. He also reacted to another post from the club showing him pointing at the emblem symbolising Real Madrid's 15 European titles.

Vinicius missed El Clasico due to a four-match ban imposed after his sending off against Villarreal. The Brazilian was unable to help his teammates on the pitch but found a way to join in the celebrations after the victory, which came courtesy of two goals from Kylian Mbappe.