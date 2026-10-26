Vincent Kompany's father has revealed details about the Bayern Munich coach's busy work schedule. As is known, the 40-year-old Belgian specialist collapsed at the Bavarians' training base on Friday and was taken to hospital.

According to "Bild", Pierre Kompany spoke about his son's iron discipline and the enormous amount of time he devotes to football a year ago.

„He was extremely disciplined as a player, but as a coach he surpassed himself. His daily routine leaves almost no room for rest. He arrives at the training base early in the morning and leaves late in the evening. "He often works 18-hour days, so he barely has time for his children during the week," the Belgian's father said.

According to Pierre Kompany, this impressive work ethic is largely due to the upbringing Vincent received from his late mother Jocelyn.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Bayern Munich will be temporarily led by assistant coach Aaron Danks while Kompany recovers from his health problems.