Joao Cancelo: We were the better team, but Real Madrid punishes every mistake

Real Madrid left with a valuable victory from the "Camp Nou", after prevailing 2:1 over Barcelona in the derby of the 10th round of La Liga. The hero for the "white ballet" was Kylian Mbappe, who scored both goals for the success.

Despite the defeat, the Catalans' camp does not believe that it will seriously affect their ambitions in the championship. Defender Joao Cancelo said that in his opinion Barcelona was the better team, but they gave way in the most important component – the realization of the chances.

„There is not much to say. We were the better team, but Real Madrid are exactly that kind of opponent – they create few chances and convert them into goals. Overall, we performed better, but we have to react. We have a match against Alaves ahead, we will analyse our mistakes and come back stronger“, said the Portuguese international.

Cancelo stressed that the team must quickly put the disappointment behind them and focus on the next test.

“We are a modest team and we are all fully focused on responding in the best way possible against Alaves. We often try to press high, but we also need to control the ball better, speed up the plays and create more dangers. That is what we lacked at certain moments, even though we had more scoring chances than Real Madrid“, added the full-back.