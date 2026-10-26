Medvedev: ATP Finals are not a place for special invitations

Daniel Medvedev has strongly opposed the idea of handing out special invitations to participate in the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No. 1 and 2020 champion commented on the topic during his press conference at the tournament in Almaty.

The Russian was asked whether a tennis legend like Novak Djokovic should receive a special pass to the tournament if he fails to secure a place among the top eight in the annual rankings.

According to Medvedev, the current regulation is completely sufficient and does not need additional exceptions.

„The current rule is good. "If a tennis player wins a Grand Slam title and is outside the top eight, but in the Top 20, he can still qualify. I don't think there should be any other special invitations or exceptions," the Russian tennis player said.

Medvedev believes that Djokovic still has a real chance to qualify through sports. He cited the Serb's good form and his title in Beijing as evidence.

The 39-year-old Djokovic is currently 11th in the annual ranking with 2,840 points. The fight for the last quotas for Turin remains extremely contested, especially after world No. 2 Yannick Sinner ended his season early due to injury.

The upcoming competitions in Basel and Paris will be decisive for the outcome of the battle for participation in the ATP Finals, where the contenders will have a last chance to increase their assets and secure a place among the tennis elite in Turin.