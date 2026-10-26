Levski without one of its most stable players against Arda

Levski will most likely be on Tuesday against Arda without one of its most stable players - Gasper Turdin.

Head coach Julio Velasquez hinted that he will not take risks and rush with the player's return.

The football player missed the away game against Viktoria Plzen due to an injury he received in the match against Spartak Pleven for the cup. Turdin is not even traveling with the others to Pilsen.

„Regarding the football players who cannot play - these are Kirilov, Gasper and Assen Mitkov. When I talk about preliminary information, I mean Gasper, because it is clear about Assen and Kirilov. However, Turdin is not training with the group now. Our idea is for him to do it tomorrow, because there is a possibility that we will want him to accumulate training minutes. But tomorrow we will decide 100 percent what we will do", specified Julio Velasquez.

The match from the 12th round of the efbet League is on October 27 at 19:30 live on DIEMA SPORT. You can also follow the match on Gong.bg with rich video content.