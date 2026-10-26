Appointed to a post in Levski says goodbye to Como

Filadelfo Aparo, whose name is increasingly associated with a management position in Levski, officially parted ways with the Italian Como. The news was announced by him through a post on social networks, reports „Mach Telegraf“.

„Like all good things, this adventure has come to an end. I must admit that it is strange to write these words. Over all these years, this was much more than a professional commitment. Como has become an important part of my life, full of challenges, emotions, successes and people who left a lasting mark on me“, wrote Aparo.

He also recalled the greatest moments during his stay at the club.

“I was fortunate to be part of an exceptional chapter in Como's history. The promotion to Serie A, the return among the best, the road to the Champions League, the growing interest in the club and the opportunity to contribute every day to building something special“, he added.

According to the latest information, Aparo is among the options for a key marketing post at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium.

Also known in Italy as Delfo Aparo, he enjoys the reputation of an innovative corporate strategist and an established specialist in the field of sports marketing. If his appointment is confirmed, Levski will attract another international name in its attempt to develop the club's structure off the pitch.