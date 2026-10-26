Stoevi sisters and Nalbantova will play in a strong tournament in Germany

The best Bulgarian badminton players Stefani Stoeva, Gabriela Stoeva and Kaloyana Nalbantova will represent our country at the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in Saarbrücken (Germany), which has a prize fund of $500,000.

In the women's doubles competition, five-time European champions Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva are seeded No. 4 in the main draw. The Bulgarians will begin their participation with a match against the Danes Anna-Sophie Nielsen and Sophie Røykjaer.

In singles, Kaloyana Nalbantova will face India's Ashmita Chaliha in the first round.

The match will be an opportunity for a rematch for the young Bulgarian, who lost to Chaliha at the World Tour Super 750 tournament in Odense two weeks ago.

The Bulgarian players will try to leave a good mark in one of the strongest competitions on the Badminton World Federation calendar, where some of the leading names in the sport will participate.