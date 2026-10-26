Grigor Dimitrov dropped a position in the rankings, three Bulgarians are making progress

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has recorded a slight drop in the ATP world rankings, and in the updated ranking he occupies 124th place with an asset of 472 points.

However, this week the Haskovo player will have the opportunity to improve his ranking. Dimitrov returns to the court in the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, where the draw pitted him against one of the favorites for the title, Flavio Cobolli, in the first round.

There have also been changes among the other Bulgarian representatives in the tour. The country's second-ranked player, Pyotr Nesterov, has dropped six places to No. 285, while Ivan Ivanov has lost two places and is now ranked 459th in the world.

On the other hand, Dimitar Kuzmanov and Alexander Donski have made slight gains. Kuzmanov has moved up two places to No. 358, while Donski has also gained two places and is ranked 515th.

The most significant progress among Bulgarian tennis players has been made by Yanaki Milev. He climbed nine places and now occupies the 526th place in the world rankings.

Yannick Sinner remains at the top with 10,450 points, followed by Alexander Zverev with 9,750. Carlos Alcaraz retains his third position, and the top ten is completed by Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Arthur Fiss, Frances Tiafoe and Alex de Minor.

The rise of the young Frenchman Arthur Fiss, who reached a career-high eighth place in the world rankings, is particularly impressive.