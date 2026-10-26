Grisho starts his participation in Vienna on Tuesday

Grigor Dimitrov will start his participation in the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna on Tuesday. At the start, the Bulgarian tennis player will face fourth-seeded Flavio Cobolli, with the organizers not yet announcing the exact time of the match.

The match between the two was not included in the program for Monday, when six of the 16 matches in the first round will be played. The remaining ten matches are scheduled for Tuesday, including Dimitrov's.

The Italian arrives in the Austrian capital after a busy week, in which he reached the semifinals of the tournament in Lyon. There, Cobolli was eliminated by his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, who subsequently won the title. The fourth seed lost 6:4, 2:6, 5:7, after missing four match points.

Dimitrov will participate in Vienna with an invitation from the organizers (“wild card“). The upcoming clash will be the first official match between the Bulgarian and Cobolli.

The winner will advance to the second round, where he will meet the winner of the match between Italian Matteo Berrettini and Argentine Tomas Martin Echeverri.