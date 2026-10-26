Vincent Kompany sends message to Bayern Munich from hospital bed

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks has revealed that he received a congratulatory message from the club's coach Vincent Kompany after the team's 3-1 win over Freiburg on Sunday.

The message was an expression of approval and satisfaction from Kompany, who is currently in hospital recovering from a health incident.

Kompany was not on the bench for the match after collapsing at the club's training ground on Friday.

Bayern Munich confirmed that his condition is stable and he is undergoing tests in hospital. Sporting director Max Eberl had previously said Kompany could be out for a few weeks, but the former Manchester City defender watched the game.

"I just opened my phone and immediately got a WhatsApp from Vince saying "well done" and that he was "happy," Danks told reporters after the game.

"I just replied with "Great, now rest" and sent him a kiss emoji. So hopefully he can rest," the assistant said.

Despite Kompany's absence, Bayern Munich achieved an important victory that moved them back to the top of the Bundesliga on goal difference over Borussia Dortmund.