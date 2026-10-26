Bayer Leverkusen defender was completely disoriented after a heavy blow to the head, but is now fine

Bayer Leverkusen defender Loic Bade is in stable condition after a frightening head-to-head collision with Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt during Sunday's match between the two teams in the Bundesliga.

The coach of the "Aspirins" Carles Martinez hastened to provide reassurance about the condition of his player. “The most important thing is that Loic feels good. He is communicative, he talks to us and he even managed to take a shower. "His good health is the most important news for us," the specialist commented at the post-match press conference.

The unpleasant incident took place during the attack, in which the hosts scored their second goal in the classic 3-0 victory. Bade was forcibly carried out on a stretcher, while Möerstedt managed to stay on the field and in added time scored the third goal for his team.

Martinez added that immediately after the blow, the defender had temporary memory loss and was briefly completely disoriented.

The strong fear after the ominous blow did not hide the footballer of the “Aspirin” Robert Andrich. “In the first minutes I was completely numb. When I looked around, at least six or seven other players from both teams looked in the same shocked way,“ shared the midfielder.