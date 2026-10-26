Jose Mourinho: I saw Lamine from 10 meters and understood the quality

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho made a surprising admission about the qualities of Barcelona's young talent Lamine Jamal after his team's 2-1 victory in El Clasico.

Mourinho said he was able to fully appreciate the player's abilities only after watching him closely.

"I don't understand how good the players are until they are in front of me. On TV I lack perspective. "I saw Lamine from 10 meters and I understood the quality," said the Portuguese specialist.

In El Clasico, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal's efforts to break through on the right flank were successfully thwarted by Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella demonstrated excellent defensive play, keeping Yamal under tight control and causing visible frustration in the young talent. According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Real Madrid's defensive organization was key to the success.