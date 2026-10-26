Botev Plovdiv officially has a new executive director

The management of Botev Plovdiv announced the name of the new executive director of the club. After the General Meeting, Adv. Kristian Raichev received the position with the "canaries".

"On October 25, 2026, a General Meeting of the Board of Directors of PFC Botev AD was held, at which it was decided that Adv. Kristian Raichev be included in the Board of Directors.

After the General Meeting, a decision was made by the Board of Directors, according to which Adv. Raichev will temporarily perform the functions of executive director of the club. Kristian Raichev is a doctor of international private law and the head of the assistant professor at the Faculty of Law of the Plovdiv University "Paisiy Hilendarski".

Since the summer of 2025, he has been part of the PFC Botev Plovdiv team, responsible for the club's legal issues and international affairs before FIFA, the club wrote.