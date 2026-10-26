Semen Novikov is in the final of the world wrestling championship

Semen Novikov has qualified for the final of the world wrestling championship in Astana. The Olympic champion from Paris 2024 defeated Mukhamadkodir Rasulov from Uzbekistan with 2:0 points in the semi-final of the category up to 87 kilograms classic style.

The naturalized Bulgarian also had to overcome physical difficulties during the fight. In the first part, Novikov failed to carry out a takedown from the ground, and at the beginning of the second period, Rasulov hit him with his head in the face. A short break followed until the Bulgarian athlete received the necessary help.

After the resumption of the fight, Novikov won his second point by taking his opponent out of bounds. Thus, he avoided another takedown and kept his lead until the end. The Bulgarian's face was bloodied and he had a bandage on his head even before the start of the semi-final.

For the world title, Novikov will face Alireza Mohammadipiani from Iran. The two have already met in the final of the Olympic tournament in Paris in 2024, when the Bulgarian representative won convincingly with 7:0 points and won the gold medal.

After the Olympic triumph, Novikov said: “I love gold medals, because only after the final and victory can you wave the flag of the country you represent.“

By reaching the final in Astana, Novikov guarantees himself at least a silver medal. The World Championship in Kazakhstan continues until November 1, and the final bout in the 87 kg category is the next test for the Olympic champion. The tournament schedule stipulates that the finals will be held after the semi-final series.