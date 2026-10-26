Edmond Nazaryan will fight for bronze at the world championship in Astana

Edmond Nazaryan qualified for the fight for the bronze medal in the category up to 63 kilograms at the world championship in classical wrestling, which is being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Bulgarian national lost in the semifinals to the Armenian Karen Aslanyan with 4:12 and will have to go through the repechages to get a chance to climb the honorary ladder.

Nazaryan began his participation in the tournament with a convincing 7:0 victory over the Indian Sahil Sahil. In the next round, he faced last year's European champion Kerem Kamal from Turkey. The Bulgarian showed a strong fight and prevailed 11:6, thus advancing to the quarterfinals.

There, the son of Olympic champion Armen Nazaryan faced Iranian Mohammad Keshtkar. The Bulgarian wrestler managed to cope with the difficult moments in the first part, and then asserted his superiority and recorded two technical and effective actions with which he accumulated points. Thus, Nazaryan achieved an 8:1 victory and secured a place among the best four in the category.

After the defeat in the semifinals, the Bulgarian will expect to learn the name of his opponent for the bronze medal match. He will be determined after the repechages, which are scheduled for tomorrow.