Important message from the Bulgarian Olympic Taekwondo Federation after the tragedy with Slavi Binev

The Bulgarian Olympic Taekwondo Federation made an official statement after the tragic incident in which the president of the headquarters, Slavi Binev, was killed. The institution disseminated key information regarding the situation that arose and the subsequent actions.

Here is what the federation wrote:

"Dear Taekwondo family!

We all continue to mourn the loss of our President! We are obliged to continue his work and Mr. Binev's desire for Taekwondo to be one of the most developed sports in Bulgaria. In this regard, we are releasing official information.

BFT continues to work with full efforts for the normal functioning of the Federation and all processes. At this moment, nothing has changed regarding training processes and planned participation in championships. All of you will be informed about upcoming organizational events. Any of you who has any questions can contact the first vice president Hristo Georgiev or the Executive Director Dr. Alexander Minev, as well as our email address.

Let us all be as one fist and together move forward towards new victories and gold medals."