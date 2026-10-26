The draw for the next two phases of the Bulgarian Cup will be drawn on Thursday

The draw for the round of 16 and quarter-finals of the SESAME Bulgarian Cup will be held on October 29, 2026 (Thursday) at 2:00 p.m. in the Amphitheater Hall of the National Football Base “Boyana“.

The Bulgarian Football Union and the Bulgarian Professional Football League will determine the round of 16 pairs and potential opponents in the quarter-final phase of the competition during a ceremony.

The 16 teams that have overcome the 1/16 finals of the tournament will participate in the draw for the round of 16:

Arda (Kardzhali), Botev (Vratsa), Botev (Plovdiv), Dobrudzha (Dobrich), Dunav (Ruse), Levski (Sofia), Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa), Lokomotiv (Plovdiv), Lokomotiv (Sofia), Ludogorets (Razgrad), Slavia (Sofia), Spartak (Varna), Hebar (Pazardzhik), CSKA (Sofia), CSKA 1948 (Sofia) and Cherno more (Varna).

The draw will be full (undirected). All 16 teams will be placed in one urn, from which eight round of 16 pairs will be drawn.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held immediately afterwards. The eight round of 16 pairs will be included in it. The four quarterfinal matches will be determined by a full (undirected) draw.

In both phases, the winners will be determined in a single match according to the direct elimination system. The first drawn team in each pair will host the round of 16 matches, and the quarter-finals will be hosted by the winner of the round of 16 pair drawn first when determining the respective match.

The round of 16 matches will be played between 11 and 14 December 2026, while the quarter-finals are scheduled for March 2027.