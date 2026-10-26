Swedish striker Alexander Isak has demonstrated an upward trend in his performance and has already justified Liverpool's record investment in his attraction. With his decisive participation in the team's matches, the 27-year-old footballer played a key role in achieving a 2-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion, which extended the successful series of Merseysiders in the English Premier League.

Arriving at “Anfield“ in August 2025 from the ranks of Newcastle for the sum of 125 million pounds, Isak established himself as the most expensive transfer in the history of British football. The striker's initial period at the Merseyside club, however, was marked by difficulties with adaptation and a serious injury - a broken leg, suffered in December of that year. The serious health problem limited his assets to a modest four goals in 22 matches during his debut campaign.

This season, however, the situation has completely changed and the Swedish international has established himself as a key figure in the team's front line. He already has six goals to his name, scoring an average of almost one goal per match and accounting for more than half of Liverpool's total championship goals. In the individual competition for top scorers, only Erling Haaland, with nine accurate shots, performs at a higher level.

In the match against Brighton, Isak once again proved his ability to be a decisive factor in the final outcome of the match, even without constantly being at the center of events on the pitch - an approach that was successfully applied in the victory over Brentford a week earlier.

The success against the "teas" takes on even greater value given the fact that the opponent controlled the ball 64% of the time and finished the match with higher expected goals (xG) indicators. Despite this, Liverpool held on to their lead and produced one of their most convincing performances under manager Andoni Iraola. It was the Spaniard's first home Premier League win in four attempts, and showed that his patience with Isak after a difficult first season was paying off.

„Today we played really well against a very good team. In the first half we showed exactly what we were aiming for — intensity and won duels“, shared Alexander Isak in his statement after the match.

The manager of the Merseysiders also expressed satisfaction with the performance of his striker, emphasizing the collective actions on the field: “Alex is always a threat to the opponent, especially when we manage to find him with quality crosses. In this case, Bradley Barcola won the match and showed greater speed to create this opportunity.“

A new serious test is coming for Liverpool in the championship, where the team will face Arsenal. The good condition and efficiency of the Swedish scorer are emerging as the main difficulty for the defensive wall of the Londoners.