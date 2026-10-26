Massimiliano Allegri faces heavy punishment after Roma scandal

Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri was punished with a two-match suspension and a fine of 10,000 euros for his behavior at the end of the match against Roma.

The Neapolitan coach reacted sharply to the referees' decision to award a goal for the “wolves“ in the 89th minute. According to Allegri, during the attack, Leonardo Balerdi committed a foul on Sam Beukema.

The head referee Andrea Colombo showed the specialist a red card, after which the tension rose even more. Allegri got into a heated argument with the fourth official before heading to the tunnel, taking off his jacket in the process.

The official decision on the sanction states that the coach made offensive remarks to the refereeing team. According to the report, he continued with extremely disrespectful comments to the officials in the tunnel area and showed aggressive behavior towards a representative of the opposing team.

Napoli does not agree with the punishment and intends to appeal it. If the sanction is confirmed, Allegri will not be able to be on the bench in the upcoming matches against Monza and Juventus.