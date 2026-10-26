Kiril Milov won bronze at the World Championship after a decisive 10:0 victory

Kiril Milov brought a new distinction to Bulgaria from the World Wrestling Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan. The national won a bronze medal in the 97 kg category of the classic style, after defeating the Austrian Markus Raginger with 10:0 points and a technical knockout.

After his two silver medals from previous championships on the planet, Milov already has a bronze medal from the World Championship in his collection.

The Bulgarian wrestler confidently started the fight for third place. After Raginger received a warning for passivity in the first minutes, Milov led by one point. Two successful actions followed, in which the Bulgarian won two points each by carrying, and his lead grew to 5:0.

By the end of the first half, Milov was in complete control of the match and did not allow the Austrian to score a point even after a grounder.

At the beginning of the second three minutes, Raginger tried to change the course of the match with a more active game and attack. However, Milov reacted brilliantly, countered his opponent and won four points. The Austrian staff requested a challenge, but the protest was not respected, and the Bulgarian received another point.

Thus, Milov achieved a 10:0 victory, and the match ended only 24 seconds after the start of the second half.

Kiril Maskevich, who eliminated the Bulgarian in the semifinals after an extremely contested fight, won the world title. In the final, he won 7:1 over Artur Sargsyan.