Bulgaria has been drawn into a tough group with Russia at the 2027 World Cup

The Bulgarian women's national volleyball team has been drawn into Group F of the 2027 World Cup. The national team will face Japan, Russia and Argentina, and the matches will be held in Omaha, Nebraska.

The tournament in the USA and Canada will take place from August 20 to September 5, 2027. 32 teams will participate, divided into eight groups of four. The first two teams from each group will qualify for the round of 16.

In Group A are Italy, Belgium, Colombia and Puerto Rico. Group B includes Brazil, the Czech Republic, Kenya and the Republic of Korea.

Group C includes Turkey, the Dominican Republic, France and Egypt, while Group D includes the United States, Thailand, Mexico and Greece. Group E includes Poland, Germany, Slovenia and Cuba.

Group G includes Canada, Serbia, Ukraine and Cameroon. The final group H is made up of China, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Japan is ranked sixth in the world, Russia is 11th and Argentina is 20th. Bulgaria is ranked 29th.

Russia is back among the participants in a major international competition after the International Volleyball Federation allowed the national team to compete. In the official group distribution, the Russians are placed together with Bulgaria, Japan and Argentina.

The 2027 World Cup will also be important for Olympic qualification. The three best-ranked national teams that have not yet received a quota will secure participation in the volleyball tournament at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

„The three best-ranked national teams that have not yet qualified will receive places for the Olympic Games“, the International Volleyball Federation announced.

The group stage and the round of 16 will be played in Montreal, Quebec City, Omaha and Orlando. The final matches are scheduled for Anaheim.