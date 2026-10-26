Michael Carrick arrives at Carrington for talks with United

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has arrived at the club's Carrington base as management discusses his future in charge. The Englishman is under serious pressure after a series of poor results.

The Red Devils have only won two games in all competitions since the start of the season and are on an eight-match winless run. Last week, the team lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League and then lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

According to the Press Association, Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox arrived at Carrington this morning. It was the two executives who gave Carrick a two-year contract in the summer.

Carrick returned to Manchester United in January, replacing the sacked Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese left the club after a conflict with Wilcox. Carrick has since been given a permanent deal, but the current start to the season has put his position in serious doubt.

Carrick's arrival at the base does not mean that a decision has been made to sack him. English media are reporting discussions between executives, but at this point there is no official confirmation that the club is parting ways with the manager.

Among the names being touted as a possible successor to Carrick are former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The current start to the season is Manchester United's worst in 40 years. Despite the results, Carrick still has the support of the supporters, who demonstrated their position after the home defeat to Bournemouth.