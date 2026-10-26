Venislav Antov shined with 29 points and was chosen as MVP in France

Bulgarian volleyball player Venislav Antov made an impressive performance in his Tourcoan's victory over Nice with a 3:2 game in a duel from the French elite championship. The diagonal was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the match after his strong play.

The Bulgarian national team finished the match with an impressive 29 points, realizing 62% of his attacks. He added two aces from service and one point block to his assets, making a key contribution to the success of his team.

Antov is part of the Bulgarian national team, which won silver medals at the World Championship in the Philippines a little over a year ago. At the last European Championship in September, which Sofia hosted, the young volleyball player was not given playing time by coach Gianlorenzo Blenzini and remained on the bench.