During the glamorous “Ballon d“ award ceremony in London, the captain of the English national team and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane was officially awarded the “Gerd Muller“ trophy for best striker of the year.

The English top scorer had a phenomenal 2025/26 season, marked by unprecedented goal efficiency for club and country, which brought him the undisputed recognition as the number one in his position in the football world. His achievement was defined by football analysts as the real “icing on the cake“ in his career.

In the women's category, the prestigious “Gerd Müller“ trophy went to Mexican top scorer Charlene Corral (Pachuca). The experienced player had an impressive year with her club and national team, winning the prize for the best scorer in women's football by a clear margin.