Alexia Putejas won the women's „Ball of Gold“ for 2026. The Spanish footballer received the award at a ceremony in London and earned it for the third time in her career after the successes in 2021 and 2022.

Putejas succeeded Aitana Bonmati, who won the award in three consecutive editions between 2023 and 2025. Thus, the Spanish footballer tied with Bonmati in the number of awards in the history of the women's „Ball of Gold“, awarded by „France Football“ since 2018.

Alexia Putellas was the only previous winner among the nominees for the award in 2026. She entered the list after a season in which Barcelona won its domestic trophies and the Champions League, before the player moved to London City Lions.

The winner is a former captain of the Catalan club and one of the most recognizable figures in women's football. With her first “Ballon d'Or“ in 2021, she became the first Spanish footballer to win the award.

Putellas' name was announced at the end of the women's ceremony. The organizers previously handed out the remaining individual awards, and the event in London marked the 70th edition of the “Ballon d'Or“.

“The fact that so many Barcelona players were nominated speaks volumes about the season we have had. I am proud to have played with all of you“, said Putellas after the awards.

With her third award, the Spaniard joins Bonmati as the most decorated player in the short but rapidly developing history of the women's “Ballon d'Or“. For Putellas, the award comes in her first season since parting ways with Barcelona and the start of a new era in English football.