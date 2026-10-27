Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Bayern striker and England captain received the most prestigious individual award in football at a ceremony in London, and the award was presented to him by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The winner's name was announced at the end of the main part of the ceremony, after Kane had already received the award for top scorer. He finished the 2025/26 season with 73 goals for club and country, which made him one of the leading favorites for the award.

Kane overtook Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe in the standings. The Barcelona Spaniard won his third consecutive award for best young player, while Mbappe was among the main contenders for the men's award.

For Kane, this is the first “Golden Ball“ in his career. He became the first Englishman to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001. Thus, England again has its own winner of the award after a 25-year break.

The striker's season included strong performances with Bayern and the national team. Kane helped the Bavarians win domestic trophies, and with England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. According to “Sky Sports“ he scored 73 goals during the season.

Ronaldo Nazario took the stage to present the main award. The former Brazilian striker, winner of the “Ballon d'Or“ in 1997 and 2002, announced the winner after a long wait in the hall.

Earlier in the day, the official website of the award mistakenly published separate prepared materials in which Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe were presented as winners. The organizers explained to the BBC that the texts were prepared in advance for all the nominees and do not show the final ranking.

After the announcement, Kane thanked his teammates and coaches, emphasizing that such a goal tally is the result of the work of the entire team. He also pointed out the support of his family as an important part of the path to his first “Ballon d'Or“.