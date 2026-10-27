Thierry Henry: Harry Kane is a wonderful example not only of talent, but also of a person who works hard

Harry Kane received his first "Golden Ball" in his career, and this happened during the 70th anniversary ceremony of the most prestigious football awards. The host of the event in London was former Arsenal star Thierry Henry, who, when presenting the statuette, did not immediately ask a question to the newest winner of the glamorous award, but shared his opinion after the emotional speech that Kane gave.

"I want to tell you something. Something to say about Harry Kane – Harry Kane is a wonderful example not only of talent, but also of a person who works hard to achieve what he wants to achieve. So congratulations, you really deserve this award,", Henry noted.