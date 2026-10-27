Minister Encho Keryazov takes a picture with Nurmagomedov: This is my personal security guard! He works at the Ministry of Youth and Sports!

Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov boasted about a curious meeting during the football derby between Barcelona and Real Madrid. He posted a photo with the legendary UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on his personal Facebook profile, joking that the Dagestani is his personal security guard.

Keryazov revealed that the two talked during the break of the match for sports in Bulgaria and Russia, and Nurmagomedov was happy when he found out where the minister was from.

Here's what Keryazov wrote on the social network:

„Yesterday at the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid I had unexpected company, Khabib Nurmagomedov! He was very happy when he found out that I was from Bulgaria. I was happy that with him next to me, hardly anyone would dare to attack me! During our break, we talked about sports in Bulgaria and Russia. And when they asked me how we knew each other, I answered very seriously: This is my personal security. He works in the Ministry of Youth and Sports!“