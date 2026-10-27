Carlos Alcaraz before Vienna: I am happy with my game, but I need matches and rhythm

Carlos Alcaraz returns to the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna for the first time since 2021, after accepting an invitation from the organizers (wild card). The Spaniard's decision to participate in the competition at the Wiener Stadthalle came immediately after the postponement of the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament. Organizer Herwig Straka acted quickly to secure the participation of the four-time Grand Slam champion at the Erste Bank Open.

During his press conference before the start of the tournament, Alcaraz made a frank admission about his current form and the lack of enough playing time this season. The Spanish tennis player said that he has not played many tournaments this year and is in dire need of competitions and rhythm to return to his best level.

„I have not participated in many tournaments this year. I need competitions, tournaments and playing rhythm to return to my best level," said Alcaraz.

Although he expressed satisfaction with his performance in certain periods, he was adamant that he still feels far from his peak form. Alcaraz stressed that when a player is trying to find his rhythm, he cannot afford to think about the end of the week, but must focus only on the next match.

“I have to come here, train with these players and compete against them to gradually restore my rhythm“, the Spaniard also said.

Alcaraz, seeded No. 2 in the schedule, begins his participation on Tuesday, October 27, with an obstacle in the person of Karen Khachanov. The first seed in the Austrian capital is the German Alexander Zverev.

In the last 5 official meetings between the two, Carlos Alcaraz has a complete advantage with 5 wins and 0 losses over Khachanov. The two last faced each other earlier this year in Doha, where Alcaraz triumphed with 2:1 sets (6:7(3), 6:4, 6:3). Despite these statistics, the fast indoor coverage in Vienna promises a serious test for the Spaniard, who is looking for a quick boost on his European indoor tour.