Due to protests in France, a Europa League match is being moved?

The fourth round match of the Europa League between the teams of Rennes and Olympiacos, which is scheduled for November 5, may be moved a day earlier. The reason is the expected protests in France on the date in question, AFP reports.

The prefecture in Rennes has confirmed to the agency that "there are already talks to move the match". They specify that all this can be done only for security reasons.

The unions in France have scheduled a strike and demonstrations throughout the country on November 5, and this will require a very serious presence of law enforcement officers. AFP claims that the match should be played on Wednesday, November 4, rather than the date reserved for Champions League matches.