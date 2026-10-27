The new director at Botev (Plovdiv) revealed how the club survives: Our obligations are within normal limits

The new week for Botev (Plovdiv) began with the announcement of a new executive director. Lawyer Kristian Raichev will have the task of ensuring the normal functioning of the club in one of the most delicate periods for the "yellow-blacks", as well as assisting in negotiations with a new serious investor. Raichev was close to the late businessman Ilian Filipov, and after his tragic death he took his place on the three-member Board of Directors.

In an interview with Sportal.bg, the new executive director spoke about Botev's financial situation, negotiations with potential investors and the prospects for the club. Raichev revealed how the necessary funds are provided for his support, commented on the goals for the team, the dismissal of Mitko Dzorov and the lawsuits with former employees. He also touched on the issue of the future of the club after the loss of the person who was until recently strongly involved in its development.

How did you come to be chosen as the new executive director of Botev?

As you know, after the tragic death of Mr. Iliyan Filipov, the Board of Directors was practically left with only two members, against the statutory minimum of three. This necessitated the convening of a General Meeting in order to fill the composition of the Board of Directors. My candidacy was supported by the shareholders and the remaining two members of the Board. The General Meeting elected me as a member of the Board of Directors, and immediately afterwards the Board elected me as executive director. I would like to emphasize that I took on this role for a transitional period until a long-term solution for the management of the club is found. Until then, my task is to ensure the normal and peaceful functioning of the club.

How would you describe the current state of the club — financially, organizationally and sports-technically?

What are the most serious problems that need to be solved? The organization of the club is currently good – everything continues the way it has been until now. Decisions are made collectively by the Board of Directors, in close communication with the shareholders on strategic issues. The sports-technical part is entirely in the hands of the head coach Stanislav Genchev. We strive for organizational issues not to affect the team. We work around the clock. After the death of Mr. Filipov, we had temporary difficulties, including with access to the club's bank accounts. They have been overcome and payments with counterparties are being made normally.

How did the murder of the previous owner change the future of the club and what is the most important thing you need to do to continue his work?

From a legal point of view, Mr. Filipov has never been the owner of the club. All along, the shares have been owned by the PFC Botev Association and the Fan Club Botev 1912 Association. In reality, however, Mr. Filipov was everything to this club - he was the pulling force that brought all the sponsors and advertisers; he was the man who, from last summer until his last day, was fully committed to the mission of “Botev“. His absence is felt strongly. He is the reason Botev Plovdiv exists as a club at the moment and all of us who are currently involved in the operational activities of the club will do everything in our power to ensure that his efforts do not remain in vain. The best way to honor his legacy is for the club to continue to grow.

What stage are the negotiations with potential new investors at? Is there real progress and when can we expect clarity on the club's future?

We do not comment on speculation. When there is clarity on the club's future, we will inform the public.

What does the club need to achieve financial stability? Are there any liabilities or other serious problems that the management needs to deal with in the short term?

If we look at the big picture, the club has a modern stadium, a great base and one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the country. These assets must be exploited to the maximum extent to ensure the club's financial stability. The club's liabilities are normal for the volume of its activities, and at the moment the club's management is managing revenues and paying off debts.

What are the main goals for the team this season and does the coaching staff have the necessary conditions and resources to achieve them?

Getting into the top four is realistic, and the Bulgarian Cup is particularly important because of the direct path to Europe that winning it provides. The squad is broad and the coaching staff has the opportunity to use different players in the championship and in the Cup tournament.

Are you planning changes in the management and structure of the club? Are there any practices from the current work model that you think should be changed?

At the moment, we do not foresee any changes in management, except for my entry into the Board of Directors and my election as executive director. We are reviewing the costs and organization of work to make it more efficient. Where necessary, we will strengthen individual units, for example, the maintenance of the grounds at the base.

What can you say to the supporters who are worried about the future of the club after the tragic loss of the owner? Do they have reason to be calm about its existence and development?

The club is functioning normally and my appeal to the supporters is to support the team by attending the matches. By the end of the half-season we have two more home matches (possibly three if a certain draw for the Bulgarian Cup is made). Let everyone be at the stadium and support the team. We will do everything possible for more fans to attend the matches and have the opportunity to support their favorite team.

What guarantees will you seek from future investors to ensure that they will provide long-term stability, not just short-term financing?

The decision to sell shares is up to the shareholders and the conditions for a future investor are set by them. The role of the management is to provide transparent information and protect the club's interest. Every serious investor must have a real business plan. The club is ultimately a commercial company that should be self-sustaining in the short term, and start generating profit in the medium term.

What are the biggest challenges facing you personally in your role as executive director and what is the first thing you want to achieve?

The biggest challenge is to justify the trust that was voted in me by the shareholders and the other two members of the Board of Directors, as well as by the entire administration at the club. The first thing I want to achieve is to contribute to the normal and peaceful functioning of the club with my actions and I hope for the arrival of a new serious investor.

As a lawyer for the club until recently and close to Iliyan Filipov, can you tell us if there are any cases that the club is conducting and cases that are being conducted against the club?

We have several labor cases with former employees. In view of the material interest they affect, I do not define them as a significant risk for the club.

Why did you release Mitko Dzorov?

The decision to release him was made some time ago. The reasons are internal organizational and related to the academy. We thank Mr. Dzorov for his work and we do not consider it correct to comment on the details.

Now, while Botev is without a financial benefactor, people are wondering how the club supports itself and pays the players. Does it have a budget at least until the New Year?

Currently, we are working on collecting receivables from current contractors, as well as actively communicating with possible new advertisers. We also expect payments from abroad. In this sense, the funds are formed on a monthly basis.