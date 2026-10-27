Ruben Amorim wants Bruno Fernandes in Milan

The Italian giants Milan are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Head coach Ruben Amorim hopes to work with his former captain again, reports the publication "Calciomercato". According to the information, the relationship between the Portuguese midfielder and the club has become seriously strained, and it is not excluded that he will insist on a transfer as early as January.

Fernandes remained on the bench during Manchester United's defeat by Bournemouth at “Old Trafford“. This happened immediately after he publicly criticized the club after the heavy 1:4 loss to Como in the Champions League. The Portuguese then stressed that the club was focusing too much on past successes instead of looking ahead, and an increasingly stressed Michael Carrick publicly disagreed with these words.

Fernandes' current contract is valid until June 2027, with talks about its renewal at a standstill. The “Red Devils“ have the option to activate a clause to extend it by another season to prevent the risk of losing him for nothing and secure a transfer fee.

The 32-year-old's contract also includes a buyout clause for clubs outside England worth nearly €65 million. In the summer, he already rejected extremely lucrative financial offers from Saudi Arabia.

The biggest barrier for Milan remains the Portuguese's net salary of 10.2 million euros per season, which significantly exceeds the financial capabilities of the “Rossoneri“. In order to reach an agreement, both parties will have to make financial compromises.

Amorim knows Fernandes' qualities very well from their joint stay at “Old Trafford“. The specialist believes that the former Udinese and Sampdoria player would fit perfectly into the 3-4-2-1 scheme in one of the two positions behind the top striker.