Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is showing serious interest in reuniting with Chelsea full-back Malo Gusto after the London club were willing to lower their financial demands for his rights.

The 46-year-old manager left Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day and took charge of the Citizens, leading them to seven wins in their first eight Premier League games. Until now, the only player who followed the London specialist to the “Etihad“ stadium was Enzo Fernandez, for whom around 125 million pounds were paid.

Gusteau's name was also among those linked with a transfer to Manchester. In the summer, the 23-year-old French full-back was not on the list of untouchable figures in the Chelsea squad, as the management was ready to sell him for an offer covering his impressive then-estimated valuation of 75 million pounds.

According to information from “TeamTalk“ Maresca continues to insist on attracting the French international, and Chelsea are already open to negotiations. At “Etihad“ they believe that an amount of around 50 million pounds would be completely sufficient to reach an agreement. However, it is still unclear whether the defender himself would accept such a transfer given the looming threat of sanctions due to the 155 financial charges against the champions.