Lamine Yamal managed to catch all eyes on the red carpet in London

Barcelona's young talent Lamine Yamal managed to catch all eyes on the red carpet during the "Ballon d'Or" ceremony in London. And this time it's not just about his football achievements.

The Catalan star chose an elegant black outfit consisting of a loose suit and a black shirt. But the real highlight was a huge pink flower pinned to the lapel of his jacket, which gave his look a bold and unexpected look.

The unusual accessory quickly became one of the most talked-about details of the evening. While some fans and fashion experts praised Yamal for his courage to experiment, others expressed doubts about the styling choice.

Yamal attended the ceremony with his partner Ines Garcia, who was also dressed in black.

Their coordinated dark outfits made the pink flower stand out even more, ensuring that Barcelona would receive additional attention for their young talent.