The legend of Bulgarian football Hristo Stoichkov was part of the glamorous ceremony in London, where the “Golden Ball“ for 2026 was awarded. The dagger did not fail to congratulate this year's winner Harry Kane.

Stoichkov was in the company of his wife Mariana. The two walked the red carpet at the appointed time and took their seats in the London "Palladium".

"It was a great honor for me to return to London and be part of the amazing Ballon d'Or ceremony! Congratulations, Harry Kane! You are a great scorer and you have been proving it for years," Stoichkov shared on social media.

The 33-year-old scorer overtook Real Madrid and French national team striker Kylian Mbappe in the 70th edition of the ranking, while Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain) came in third.