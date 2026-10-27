The presidential elections in Brazil caused a scandal with Neymar

The presidential elections in Brazil caused a scandal on social networks between Neymar and actress Luana Piovani.

The reason for the verbal exchange was the striker's publication in which he supports Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the race for the presidency against the current head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

„Neymar said that he would vote for him, probably because he cares a lot about his family. At the same time, however, his partner would hardly be able to walk through the door because of the huge horns she has after his numerous infidelities“, wrote the 50-year-old Piovani.

In addition to being an actress, she is a TV presenter and a former model.

Neymar did not remain obliging and replied: “You live in Portugal, but you want to rule in Brazil. Even your own children do not want to be near you“.