Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka won the "Socrates" award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, but it wasn't his footballing achievements but his big heart that moved the world.

He turned the glamorous evening into a very emotional one by reading a letter from a child whose life was changed thanks to the player's support.

The "Socrates" award was established in 2022 in the name of the iconic Brazilian footballer, known for his active civic position. It recognizes footballers who fight for social and charitable causes. Bukayo Saka is the first Englishman to win the prestigious award.

The Arsenal winger is an active partner of the charity BigShoe, whose mission is to help children in disadvantaged regions around the world. As part of this work, Saka has supported the funding of 120 medical operations for children in Nigeria and helped provide health checks for over 580 children in Rwanda.

During his acceptance speech, Saka pulled a letter from his suit pocket and read it from a 14-year-old Rwandan boy named Biringiro.

"I would like to share with you a story from the charity BigShoe, which he said helped change a child's life, so I will read it to you now," Saka began.

"To everyone here tonight, my name is Biringiro, I am 14 years old and I live in Rwanda. I would like to share my story with you. When I was 12 years old, I started losing my sight. There is no electricity in my village, and as my eyesight deteriorated, even moving around my house became difficult. At school, I couldn't read what my teachers wrote on the blackboard, and it was hard for me to play with my friends. I just wanted to play freely and feel like any other child."

"Then, thanks to BigShoe, I got the eye care I needed. Today, I can read the blackboard, even from the back row of the classroom. But more importantly, I no longer have to worry about feeling different. I can enjoy my childhood again. For the first time in a long time, I am excited about my future. I want to be an English teacher one day. I know that many of you here tonight have achieved your childhood dreams, and now I believe that I can achieve mine too. May God bless you abundantly, with love and gratitude. Biringiro. Thank you."

After finishing reading the touching letter, Saka continued: "It is an honor to be here and it is an honor to receive this award on behalf of all the children we have been able to help. Thank you."

Among the previous winners of the "Socrates" Prize are Sadio Mane (2022) for his charity work in Senegal, Vinicius (2023) for his efforts against racism and charity in Brazil, Jennifer Hermoso (2024) for raising awareness of sexual violence and Luis Enrique (2025) for his work with the "Xana" foundation.