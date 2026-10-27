Supermodels clash over legend

The long-standing friendship between supermodels Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel is now in the past. The reason is NFL legend Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has been in a relationship with Candice for some time. This did not please Joan, who also had an affair with the former New England Patriots quarterback in the past.

Just a few days ago, the two beauties paraded at a fashion show in the US. Unlike their other appearances, however, they did not publish joint photos after the show. This, of course, did not go unnoticed by fans. One of them directly asked Joan on Instagram if there was a problem: “You are no longer friends with Candice?

The 38-year-old Puerto Rican did not delay in answering. “I am not friends with people who stab you in the back“, Smalls wrote. And she didn't stop there, adding another comment that was later deleted.

“For some people, there is no woman's code. And the disrespect and carelessness in the way they treat you is so unimaginable. There is no turning back. Some people lack humility and a moral compass. And the way they slander you, lie to you, and belittle your feelings is the worst slap in the face after 15 years of friendship. No apology, spoken or written. Onward and upward!!!“, Joan's message read.