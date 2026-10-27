Michael Carrick's future as Manchester United manager has been put in serious doubt after crisis talks were held on Monday between the club's owners and senior executives over his position at "Old Trafford".

Carrick is under immense pressure after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth, which left the "Red Devils" just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

CEO Omar Berada and sporting director Jason Wilcox were at the club's Carrington training ground on Monday.

They held conference calls with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer.

It is currently unclear whether Manchester United have reached a final decision to sack Carrick, or whether he will lead training on Tuesday morning.

The players are then due to return to Carrington to prepare for their next match against Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

Although the squad had a day off on Monday following the defeat to Bournemouth, 45-year-old Carrick turned up at the training ground.