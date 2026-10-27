One of the iconic figures in Bulgarian taekwondo has passed away

Valentin Transki has passed away – long-time chairman of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation and a person with an important contribution to the development of this sport in our country.

Born in 1951, he led the federation from 1995 to 2010. On his idea, in 1992, the Sung-Ri club was established in Botevgrad, which over the years has established itself as a school for generations of competitors.

Valentin Transki is the father of Plamen Transki – a coach who worked with the Bulgarian national team and prepared a number of famous competitors. Among them are Vladimir Dalakliev – bronze medalist of the 2017 World Championship, European champion Kalina Boyadzhieva and Denis Dimitrov, world vice-champion in the cadets.

In 2017, Valentin Transki was honored by the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation for his overall contribution to the development of the sport.

An important part of the history of Bulgarian taekwondo remains associated with his name, and what he created continues to live on through the next generations of competitors and coaches.

The funeral will take place on October 28, 2026 at 12:00 in the Ritual Hall of the Botevgrad Cemetery Park.