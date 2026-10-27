Official: BFU granted CSKA a license for "Bulgarian Army"

The Licensing Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union officially allowed CSKA to hold its home matches in the 2026/27 season at the new stadium "Bulgarian Army", after the facility was recognized as fully meeting all infrastructure criteria.

Here is the announcement:

At its meeting held on October 27, 2026, the Licensing Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union made a decision allowing "PFK CSKA" AD to hold its home matches from the First Professional League in the 2026/2027 season at the "Bulgarian Army" stadium, "Borisova Gradina", 3 "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd., Sofia. This was announced by the home headquarters.

The meeting reviewed all submitted documents and reports relevant to the assessment of the infrastructure compliance of the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, including the report of the BFU Stadium Commission, as well as the order/permit for use of the stadium issued by the regional governor of Sofia-city.

Following the review and based on the submitted documentation, the Commission accepted that the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, Sofia, meets all infrastructure criteria for holding matches from the First Professional Football League and international matches.

The BFU Licensing Commission welcomes the opportunity for PFC CSKA to welcome its rivals at its traditional stadium and wishes the club successful performances and many victories at its renovated football home.

The Commission expresses its hope that in the near future there will be more such positive decisions that contribute to the development of football infrastructure and for the creation of better conditions for holding football matches in Bulgaria.