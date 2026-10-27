Everyone in the family of Lamine Yamal is furious that the Barcelona star did not win the "Golden Ball". They believe that Harry Kane grabbed the award because he is nearing the end of his football career, while Lamine Yamal is very young and will win at least 5 points in the future.

Lamine's uncle - Abdul, made the scandalous statement. “It's very sad because my nephew is the best player in the world, everyone knows it. If you like football, you go to watch Lamine, not Harry Kane. Kane is a great scorer, but Lamine shines on the field. Since Lamine is young, he has time and that's why they don't give him a chance for the "Golden Ball" at the moment. Kane, with only three days of football left, has been given a chance. I am sure that Lamine will win at least 5 "Golden Balls". In three days, Lamine's sadness will end," commented the star's homeland.