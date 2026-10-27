Mbappe apologizes to China for his comments about Mao Zedong, the scandal also affected Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has issued an official apology to the Chinese people for his controversial comments related to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. The French striker expressed regret for the reaction caused and stressed his respect for the Chinese people and their history.

According to the Spanish publication “Mundo Deportivo“ the footballer spread the message on his official social media profiles in French, Chinese and English. The apology came after his sarcastic reaction to a manipulated image in which he himself appears caused a sharp controversy in China.

In his statement, Mbappe explains that his comment was made during an interview and was directed at a manipulated photo with his image. The striker admits that his words have offended some in the Chinese public, and apologizes to all those who felt offended.

“This was not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history and I ask for forgiveness“, the footballer said in his message.

The scandal broke out at a time when attention around Mbappe was also focused on his failure to win the “Ballon d'Or“. According to the Spanish media, the consequences of the case have also affected Real Madrid, after the Chinese authorities decided to stop broadcasting the club's matches on state television because of the striker's comments about Mao Zedong.

At the moment, according to “Mundo Deportivo“, the decision to stop broadcasting remains in force. There has been no official new reaction from the Chinese authorities since the apology was published.