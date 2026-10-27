Bad news for Chelsea: Joao Pedro out for a few weeks, Alonso looking for solutions

Chelsea will have to deal with one of their key players in the next few weeks. The top scorer of the “Blues“ Joao Pedro has a thigh injury and will not be available to Xabi Alonso for the upcoming matches. This was revealed by the Londoners' manager before the match with Liverpool.

The Brazilian striker also missed the derby against Tottenham, and his recovery will take longer than initially expected. Alonso did not commit to a specific date for his return, but stressed that his absence would be a serious blow to the team.

“He has a thigh injury and will be out for a few weeks. We do not want to make predictions about the exact period. He will not be ready for the upcoming matches. He is a key player and we will miss him“, explained the Spanish specialist.

However, Alonso assured that Chelsea will not look for excuses because of personnel problems and will try to continue winning with the available players. The coach pointed out that it is precisely building a strong team that allows the team to overcome such situations.

The manager also commented on the disappointing performance against Tottenham. According to him, both the team as a whole and individual players did not show their best level.

„We are all disappointed with the result and the performance. The first goal changed the dynamics of the match, and then, when we were left with one less man, the task became even more difficult. We could have done better“, admitted Alonso.

He revealed that at the break he called on his players to show more patience and maturity by maintaining their tactical formation and trying to limit the opponent's strengths. However, the Spaniard believes that Chelsea still have work to do to reach the desired level.

Alonso also commented on Cole Palmer's red card in the match against Tottenham. The two have already talked about the situation, and the player has realized the mistake he made.

“He understands what he did and knows that similar situations can be avoided. I hope it doesn't happen again. His teammates know what a special player he is“, said the coach.

The good news for the Londoners is related to Emmanuel Emega. The striker, who has yet to make his Chelsea debut, will be included in the squad for the upcoming clash with Liverpool.

At the end of the press conference, Alonso also congratulated Harry Kane on winning the “Ballon d“. According to the Spaniard, the England captain is a top-class player who continues to develop and make a significant impact both on his club team in Germany and on the national team.