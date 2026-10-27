Hvicha Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful surgery but misses season

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hvicha Kvaratskhelia underwent successful surgery for a torn internal cruciate ligament in his right knee, the French club announced officially, quoted by AFP. The Georgian international will almost certainly be out of action for the rest of the season.

Kvaratskhelia underwent the surgery at a specialist clinic in Doha, Qatar. The PSG management announced that the player has already started the long rehabilitation process.

The star was seriously injured after an unintentional collision with Barcelona defender Xavi Espart during the Champions League match, won by the Parisians with an attractive 4:2.

Last week, those close to the player commented that at this stage it was too early to commit to an exact date for his return to play. In any case, the striker will need at least six months of full recovery, which takes him out of the coaching staff's calculations for a long period of time.