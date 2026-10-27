Good news for Kompany: Bayern coach recovering, but return uncertain

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany's condition is gradually improving after the health problem that sent him to the hospital last week. Despite the positive development, however, it is still unclear when the Belgian specialist will be able to return to work with the team.

Kompany collapsed during training with the Bavarians' second team on Friday and was rushed to hospital. The 40-year-old coach is expected to be out for several weeks. Before the incident, he had a viral illness that forced him to miss some activities.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks revealed that he recently visited Kompany and was left with positive impressions of his condition.

“I saw him briefly yesterday. He is in good spirits and seems to be feeling better every day. So far, there is no significant change in terms of the diagnosis or the moment when he will return to work. The most important thing is to rest and not rush it“, Danks said at the press conference before the match with Magdeburg in the second round of the German Cup.

Bayern have an extremely busy period ahead. On Wednesday, the German champion hosts Magdeburg, and on Saturday they have a big derby with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians travel to Madrid next week for a Champions League clash with Atletico.

Danx clarified that his conversations with Kompany were not related to football matters or the team's preparation, but were entirely friendly in nature.

“We had a nice chat, but we didn't discuss football or specific tactical topics. It was just a friendly conversation. I'm glad I was able to see him and talk,“ the assistant explained.

The last week has brought Bayern both reasons for joy and serious concerns. While Kompany is recovering, striker Harry Kane received the prestigious “Ballon d'Or“. Danx described the period as an emotional test for the entire squad, in which team spirit played an important role.

“We experienced a whole range of emotions – from the highlights and joy for Harry to the difficulties of the last few days. To get through all this, we had to rely on our good relationship and team spirit. That definitely helped us," he said.

In the meantime, Bayern will be without two important players for the match against Magdeburg. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Jamal Musiala are not yet ready to return to action.

“It's still a bit early for Neuer and Musiala. They underwent procedures yesterday, and now we have to wait and assess the situation. We will talk to the medical team and then decide which players will be available,“ Danks said.