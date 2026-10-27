One of the most talented and beautiful Serbian volleyball players - Hena Kurtagic, who is also a friend of Bulgarian national team player Aleksandar Nikolov, attracted huge attention with her post on social media just hours after the end of the snap parliamentary elections in Serbia.

A strong message and an emotional shot on Instagram

After it became clear that the list “Students win“ won the vote against the ruling party, and President Aleksandar Vucic publicly acknowledged his party's loss, Kurtagic shared a touching photo on his Instagram profile.

The footage from the student gatherings in Belgrade shows a banner with the heartbreaking message: “I don't want to see mom and dad via video call“. The publication was also accompanied by the iconic song “Zemlja“ of the cult rock band “Catherine the Great“, which further strengthened the strong social and emotional charge.

Successes on and off the volleyball court

Hena Kurtagic's reaction placed her among the first sports figures in the country to publicly respond to the events, recalls the Serbian publication telegraf.rs.

Just over a month ago, the central blocker brought pride to her compatriots, winning a bronze medal with the Serbian national team at the European Volleyball Championship. Although the team was rejuvenated, the volleyball players showed exceptional character, and now Kurtagic has proven that she is not indifferent to events outside the sports hall.