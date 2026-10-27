Barcelona has been fined an interesting fine for Julian Alvarez

The Royal Spanish Football Federation has imposed a fine of 602 euros on Barcelona after investigating the Catalan club's contacts with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. This is reported by the Spanish publication “Mundo Deportivo“, quoted by BTA.

The case began on June 30, when Atletico filed complaints with the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA. Madrid players accused Barcelona of having made contacts and held negotiations with the Argentine striker without first sending the necessary written notification to his club.

On July 30, the Federation began disciplinary proceedings to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case. After the investigation was completed, the violation was deemed minor, and Barcelona received the maximum sanction provided for in article 133 of the Disciplinary Code — 602 euros.

This is not the first such case between the two clubs. In 2019, Barcelona was fined 300 euros after a complaint from Atletico related to negotiations for the signing of French striker Antoine Griezmann.

Julian Alvarez has been playing for Atletico Madrid since 2024, and his contract with the club runs until 2030. In the 2026/27 season, the Argentine made nine appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.